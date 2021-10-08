Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.11.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.66%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

