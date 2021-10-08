Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.