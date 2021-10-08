Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMX. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

