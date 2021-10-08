Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,932,000 after buying an additional 16,851,353 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $113,220,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $40.24.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

