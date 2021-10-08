Profund Advisors LLC Buys 44 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,655,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $277.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.03 and a 52-week high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.