Profund Advisors LLC Buys 3,990 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.