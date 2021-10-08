Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 68.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNV opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

