Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 9,779 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,779 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 897.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 972.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,003.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

