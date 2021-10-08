Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Up 17.6% in September

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,673. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.31.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

