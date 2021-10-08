ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of PRA opened at $23.52 on Friday. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $258.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,906,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,879,000 after buying an additional 59,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,740,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,587,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,388,000 after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

