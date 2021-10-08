Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.72% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVHD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $38.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

