Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $337.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $340.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.60.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

