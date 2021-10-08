Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

