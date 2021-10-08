Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 4,997 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.