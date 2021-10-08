Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 936 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $242.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

