Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $489.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $41.82.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

