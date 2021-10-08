Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2,839.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ON. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at $370,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.