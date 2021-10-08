Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Powell Industries worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 102.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

