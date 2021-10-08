Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 428.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $136.07 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 27,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $3,469,748.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

