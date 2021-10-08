Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.