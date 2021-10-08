Primary Health Properties PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 151.87 ($1.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 14.46. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138.20 ($1.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.20 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.66.

PHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Liberum Capital cut Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

