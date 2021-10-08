Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. 700,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.91 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.40 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.