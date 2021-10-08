Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRLD. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

PRLD stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.52.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $709,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,705 in the last 90 days. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

