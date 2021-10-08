Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider David J. Mauro Sells 15,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRLD opened at $17.34 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.57.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

PRLD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.