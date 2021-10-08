Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Major Shareholder Sells $432,338.00 in Stock

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 22,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $432,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90.

On Monday, August 23rd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 352,396 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $6,695,524.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $47,640.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $858.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Bank of America began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

