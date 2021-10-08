PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$17.75 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE PSK opened at C$15.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 48.61. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.