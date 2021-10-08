PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Short Interest Up 20.3% in September

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 31st total of 8,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth $991,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 41,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PPL by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

