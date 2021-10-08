PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.99

Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 1445958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPD by 77.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PPD in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

