Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Short Interest Update

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,091. The company has a market cap of $411.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,029 shares of company stock valued at $498,564. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.