Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Popular has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,479,000 after buying an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after buying an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after purchasing an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

