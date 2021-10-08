Poolz Finance Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $21.03 million and $1.35 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for about $7.70 or 0.00014150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00062176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00143102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00093911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.51 or 1.00231615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,555.79 or 0.06536791 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,731,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.