Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Shares Up 7.5%

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF)’s stock price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bulk quantities of dextran and derivative products to large pharmaceutical companies. It develops and market biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market. The firm focuses on Dextran and derivative products, including Iron Dextran and Dextran Sulphate and other specialty chemicals.

