Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.85. 49,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,340,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

