Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Motco increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $269.09. 41,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $186.93 and a 52 week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

