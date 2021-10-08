Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,002 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 237,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $231.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

