Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,585,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 23,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,297.13. 111,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.