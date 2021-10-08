Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.48. 4,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

