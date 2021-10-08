Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,594 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth about $167,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after buying an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,439,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,011,000 after buying an additional 4,979,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 154,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,206,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -826.33 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $231,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,237,234. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.