Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 815,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

PLYM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.50. 223,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $721.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

