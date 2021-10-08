Playcent Trading Up 9% This Week (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $34,606.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Playcent has traded 9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

