Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend payment by 53.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.31. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

