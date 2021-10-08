Pizza (PIZZA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $211,798.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Pizza has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $211,798.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001427 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.18 or 0.00750460 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

