Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $236.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $253.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.99.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

