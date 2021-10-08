Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.00). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xencor by 109.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

