Piper Sandler Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.
RKT stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
