Piper Sandler Cuts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

RKT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

RKT stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.95.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

