Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.32.

Shares of PNW opened at $68.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

