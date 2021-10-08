Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. Guggenheim now has a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. Pinnacle West Capital traded as low as $68.92 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 30522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

