Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PING. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.31.

Shares of PING stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

