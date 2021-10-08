PIN (PIN) Market Capitalization Tops $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.11 or 1.00065225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06507300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

