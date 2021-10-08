Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company witnessed a shift to more normal patterns in the United States as retail store trips improved and greater number of foodservice locations reopened in the second quarter of 2021. Healthy performance across all regions, in which Pilgrim's Pride operates contributed to the quarterly results, with sales and earnings increasing year over year. Positive impacts from acquisitions are expected to create synergies for Pilgrim’s Pride. However, higher cost of sales and pandemic-induced expenses has been a drag in the quarter. Also, heavy growth-oriented investments might hurt the company’s margins. Pilgrim's Pride has been battling challenges due to labor shortage thanks to availability of pandemic unemployment benefits in few states.”

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $29.15 on Monday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,147,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after acquiring an additional 200,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 326,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

